Woman sentenced for killing boyfriend’s infant son

July 20, 2018 11:03 am
 
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio woman convicted of shaking to death her boyfriend’s infant son has received life in prison with no parole eligibility for 23 years.

The Blade reports a judge in Toledo called 41-year-old Angie Walker a “depraved individual” before sentencing her Thursday in the death of 7-month-old Levi Ashley.

Walker insists that she’s innocent. Her attorney said after Thursday’s hearing that evidence didn’t explain Levi’s death. She asked the judge to appoint another attorney to work on Walker’s appeal.

Prosecutors said at trial that Walker was the only person with Levi the day he was shaken and rendered brain dead in April 2017. He died at a hospital the day after medics found him unresponsive at a suburban Toledo home.

Walker told police Levi suddenly went limp.

