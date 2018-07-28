Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Woman shot at home after police encounter man with gun

July 28, 2018 2:17 pm
 
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A woman inside her home was killed after a shooting between a Savannah Police officer and another man.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says preliminary information shows that while investigating a shooting, Savannah Police encountered a man who matched the description of the person who may have been involved in the initial incident.

Authorities say shots were exchanged between a 20-year-old man and a police officer. The woman was hit by gunfire and pronounced dead at the scene. It was unknown if the bullet came from a gun fired by the officer. The man was also injured and taken to a hospital. It was unclear whether he was shot.

The GBI will turn the case over to the Chatham County District Attorney’s Office when its investigation is finished.

