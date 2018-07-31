Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Yemen officials: Bombing in Aden wounds politician, 3 others

July 31, 2018 5:46 am
 
SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemeni officials say a roadside bombing in the southern city of Aden has wounded a prominent politician, his son and two other people.

The officials say the attack took place on Tuesday and targeted Aref Ahmed Ali of the Islah party, which is Yemen’s branch of the Muslim Brotherhood, in the district of Maala.

They say the wounded have been taken to hospitals for treatment. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to talk to reporters.

No group has claimed the responsibility for the attack.

Since March 2015, the government, backed by a Saudi-led coalition, has been waging a war against Yemen’s Shiite rebels, known as Houthis, who control the capital, Sanaa, and much of northern Yemen.

The stalemated war has killed more than 10,000 people.

