Yemen rebels claim strikes on Abu Dhabi airport in UAE

July 26, 2018 1:00 pm
 
SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemen’s Shiite rebels say they have launched “several strikes” targeting Abu Dhabi’s international airport in the United Arab Emirates.

Thursday’s announcement on Yemen’s rebel-run Al-Masirah TV says the rebel “air force” targeted the airport using drones.

On Twitter, Abu Dhabi’s airport said there was an “incident involving a supply vehicle in Terminal 1 airside area of the airport.” It said the incident didn’t affect airport operations.

The UAE is a key member of a Saudi-led coalition backing Yemen’s internationally recognized government and fighting to defeat the Iran-aligned rebels, known as Houthis, since March 2015. The coalition has repeatedly accused Saudi rival Iran of arming the rebels, allegations the Houthis deny.

On Wednesday, the Houthis attacked two Saudi oil tankers prompting Saudi Arabia’s state-owned oil company to temporarily halt operations.

