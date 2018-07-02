Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Yemeni reporter who criticized coalition is arrested

July 2, 2018 7:52 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemeni officials say a journalist who was critical of the Saudi-led coalition has been arrested.

The officials say Fathy bin Lazrq, the editor-in-chief of Aden Al Ghad newspaper, was arrested in the southern city of Aden on Monday, and that his whereabouts are unknown. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.

The coalition has been at war with Yemen’s Houthi rebels since March 2015 on behalf of the internationally recognized government. Coalition forces are based in Aden, while the rebels control the capital, Sanaa.

On Facebook, bin Lazrq had accused the coalition of failing to provide basic services and dismissed as untrue reports that the coalition provides millions of dollars in aid.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

The U.N. considers war-torn Yemen the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington