2nd Florida university cuts ties with Confucius Institute

August 15, 2018 12:55 pm
 
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Another Florida school is cutting ties with a language and culture institute that’s supported by the Chinese government but criticized by some U.S. lawmakers and security officials.

In a statement Tuesday, the University of North Florida said it would close its Confucius Institute in early 2019. The institute opened at the Jacksonville school in 2014 to provide Chinese language instruction and cultural programs.

Officials said the institute’s offerings did not align with the university’s mission and goals.

China funds over 100 Confucius Institutes on college campuses nationwide. Critics including Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio say they present a spy risk and threaten academic freedom.

The University of West Florida announced in February that it wasn’t renewing its contract with the Confucius Institute because student interest in its programs was lacking.

