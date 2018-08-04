Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

4 dead after small civilian plane crashes on Air Force base

August 30, 2018 6:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say four people were killed when a small civilian plane crashed on a U.S. Air Force base in Florida.

Military officials told news outlets the Beechcraft B60 aircraft crashed Thursday morning in a remote area of Eglin Air Force Base in the Florida Panhandle. Base spokeswoman Jasmine Porterfield says it crashed in a densely wooded area, several miles from the main runway.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the plane had been headed to Destin Executive Airport, across a bay from the base. Flight records say the plane departed from the Toledo Express Airport in Ohio.

The victims have been identified as pilot Henry Nowakowski, along with passengers Carolyn Nowakowski, Patsy Nowakowski and Tom Seine. The plane is registered to Henry Leasing Company in Ottawa Lake, Michigan.

        Insight by the Thundercat and NetApp: Explore the State Department’s IT modernization challenges and strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Defense Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|10 SANS Baltimore Fall 2018
9|11 2018 Tech Trends Conference
9|11 Introduction To GSA Schedules
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Delaware air guardsmen return home from Asia

Today in History

1813: U.S. first nicknamed 'Uncle Sam'