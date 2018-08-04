4 dead after small civilian plane crashes on Air Force base

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say four people were killed when a small civilian plane crashed on a U.S. Air Force base in Florida.

Military officials told news outlets the Beechcraft B60 aircraft crashed Thursday morning in a remote area of Eglin Air Force Base in the Florida Panhandle. Base spokeswoman Jasmine Porterfield says it crashed in a densely wooded area, several miles from the main runway.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the plane had been headed to Destin Executive Airport, across a bay from the base. Flight records say the plane departed from the Toledo Express Airport in Ohio.

The victims have been identified as pilot Henry Nowakowski, along with passengers Carolyn Nowakowski, Patsy Nowakowski and Tom Seine. The plane is registered to Henry Leasing Company in Ottawa Lake, Michigan.

