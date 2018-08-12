Listen Live Sports

Activist disrupts event for Muslim US House candidates

August 12, 2018 11:38 am
 
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A conservative activist disrupted a campaign event for Minnesota state Rep. Ilhan Omar and Michigan congressional candidate Rashida Tlaib.

Laura Loomer was part of a group that confronted Omar and Tlaib at the Holy Land deli in Minneapolis on Saturday night.

Loomer told the Star Tribune she’s been traveling the country investigating Muslim candidates for office.

Tlaib won a Democratic primary last week that set her up to become the first female Muslim member of Congress. Omar, a Minneapolis Democrat, became the nation’s first Somali-American state lawmaker. She’s running for the U.S. House seat held by Democrat Keith Ellison.

Omar didn’t immediately response to a request for comment Sunday.

Loomer was arrested in New York in June after storming the stage of a production of Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar” that has a character resembling Donald Trump who’s assassinated.

