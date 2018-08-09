Listen Live Sports

Afghan official: Bomb kills 2 children western province

August 9, 2018 11:03 am
 
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says an attack targeting a local police commander in western Hirat province has killed two people and wounded the police official and 10 civilians.

Gelani Farhad, spokesman for the provincial governor, said the attack Thursday in Hirat city happened when a bomb embedded in a motorcycle was ignited remotely as the police official’s car drove by.

The explosion killed two children and wounded the local commander and 10 civilians, Farhad said.

In eastern Logar province, a sticky bomb attached to a car killed one civilian and wounded two others Thursday in the provincial capital Puli Alam, said chief police spokesman Shahpur Ahmadzai.

