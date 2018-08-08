Listen Live Sports

Aid groups protest ongoing bombing of Sanaa airport

August 8, 2018 5:43 am
 
CAIRO (AP) — Aid groups say the international airport in Yemen’s capital has been hit with an average of one bomb every two weeks since a Saudi-led coalition closed it to all commercial traffic two years ago.

The Norwegian Refugee Council and CARE International say the coalition has carried out 56 airstrikes over the last two years on the airport in Sanaa. Shiite rebels known as Houthis seized the capital and its airport in 2014, and control much of northern Yemen.

The aid groups cited figures from the Yemen Data Project, which monitors the war.

Johan Mooij, CARE’s director in Yemen, says the airport has become a “a symbol of aggression and oppression for a very large population.”

The coalition, which has been at war with the Houthis since 2015, controls Yemen’s airspace.

