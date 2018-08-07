Listen Live Sports

Airlines, consumer groups ready for fight over proposed bill

August 7, 2018 6:00 am
 
As summer vacationers start to pack up and head home, Congress is considering a sweeping tally of proposals that could affect travelers, from dictating seat size and legroom to rolling back rules that require airlines to advertise the full price of a ticket.

The Senate might call up its version of a major aviation bill soon. The House already passed a bill governing the Federal Aviation Administration in April.

Consumer advocates see victories and setbacks among the provisions in the two bills.

The bills cover topics including minimum distance between rows on airlines, how advertised fares are calculated, a ban on overbooking flights, and barring passengers who are accused of threatening airline employees.

