Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Amnesty urges Cuba to allow access to detained dissident

August 10, 2018 9:04 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HAVANA (AP) — A leader of one of Cuba’s largest dissident groups has been held incommunicado for a week in the eastern part of the country, the human rights organization Amnesty International said Friday.

Amnesty called on the Cuban government to allow family members of Jose Daniel Ferrer Garcia to visit him at a jail in Santiago de Cuba and let him hire a lawyer of his choice.

The leader of opposition group Patriotic Union of Cuba and his colleague Ebert Hidalgo Cruz were arrested Aug. 3 following a traffic accident involving a plain-clothed security official, the group said. It said only Hidalgo has been allowed a family visit.

The U.S. State Department also expressed concern. “No family visit, no lawyer, no due process, no justice,” Francisco Palmieri, a principal deputy assistant secretary in the Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs, said in a tweet.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Ferrer was among 75 dissidents imprisoned in a March 2003 crackdown. He was released in March 2011.

The Cuban government had no immediate comment.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington