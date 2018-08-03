Listen Live Sports

AP FACT CHECK: Trump says US Steel opening mills. Not so.

August 3, 2018 12:10 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is crediting his tariffs with persuading U.S. Steel to open a half dozen new plants. That’s not so.

TRUMP at a Pennsylvania rally Thursday night: “U.S. Steel is opening up seven plants.” On Tuesday, he told supporters in Florida: “U.S. Steel just announced that they’re building six new steel mills.”

THE FACTS: The Pittsburgh-based company has made no such announcement. U.S. Steel spokeswoman Meghan Cox declined to comment on Trump’s claim but said any “operational changes” such as the opening of new mills would be “publicly announced” and “made available on our website” if it occurred.

___

