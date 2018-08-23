Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Arizona swing district features vacant seat, crowded primary

August 23, 2018 3:54 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TUCSON, Arizona (AP) — With acres of ranches, small southern border towns and most of populous Tucson, the landscape of Arizona’s 2nd Congressional District is as varied as its swing seat electorate.

Seven Democrats and four Republicans seek to succeed Republican Rep. Martha McSally. Her bid for U.S. Senate put the seat up for grabs. Now it’s a key pickup for Democrats seeking to take control of the House.

The primary is Tuesday.

The competitive primary races have yielded spates of mudslinging. Democrats have hurled allegations of alliances with Republicans, and Republican candidates have criticized each other for not being conservative enough.

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, Department of Defense Information Networks, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence sharing in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Republican consultant Stan Barnes says the average voter votes for the voter’s “best interest.”

The district is home to almost an equal number of Democrats and Republicans. It is one of nine in the U.S. to touch the Mexico border.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|4 OPM Industry Outreach Day
9|4 Intelligence and National Security...
9|5 DIA Industry Engagement
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military honor guard carries McCain into Rotunda

Today in History

1943: Navy names first ship for African American