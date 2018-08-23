Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Audit of ex-mayor’s affair doesn’t quantify misspent funds

August 23, 2018 11:14 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A city audit of former Nashville Mayor Megan Barry’s affair with her police bodyguard does not reveal how much taxpayer money was used for overtime and out-of-town trips, but the auditor says he faced constraints in his work.

The Tennessean reports Metro Nashville Auditor Mark Swann says he didn’t have access to relevant files from the district attorney or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Barry also declined an interview.

The audit report released Wednesday confirms former Sgt. Rob Forrest was paid by the city while conducting unrelated activities, and that Barry and Forrest violated city ethics standards related to theft. Both have pleaded guilty to theft. But the report also says the allegation that the pair used city funds for “exclusively personal” trips isn’t substantiated.

___

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
9|4 OPM Industry Outreach Day
9|4 Intelligence and National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military honor guard carries McCain into Rotunda

Today in History

1943: Navy names first ship for African American