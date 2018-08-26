Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Australia’s foreign minister quits after leadership change

August 26, 2018 3:38 am
 
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop says she’s quitting following the selection of a new prime minister in an internal party vote.

Bishop issued a statement Sunday, saying she’ll remain in Parliament.

She says, “Today I advised the prime minister that I will be resigning from my Cabinet position as minister for foreign affairs.”

Friday’s leadership ballot in the ruling Liberal Party selected Treasurer Scott Morisson to replace Malcolm Turnbull as prime minister.

Turnbull on Sunday praised Bishop, saying she “has been and remains an inspiring role model for women here and around the world.”

She had served as foreign minister since 2013.

