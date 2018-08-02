Listen Live Sports

Authorities: Man shot by Virginia police; condition unknown

August 2, 2018 8:56 am
 
ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been shot by Virginia police after he got into a fight with officers.

Roanoke Police spokeswoman Caitlyn Cline tells The Roanoke Times that an officer responding to a domestic call Wednesday morning got into a fight with the man and several other officers. She says the officer then shot the man. It’s unclear if the officer intended to fire the gun and how many officers were in the fight.

The identities of the officer and the man haven’t been released. The man was taken to a hospital. Police did not release his condition, citing federal health privacy laws. The officer’s condition is unclear. This is the department’s first shooting by a police officer this year. Virginia State Police are investigating the shooting per department policy.

