The Associated Press
 
Baltimore trades bike-share for dockless scooter, bike pilot

August 16, 2018 8:47 am
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore has traded its bike-share program for a pilot program offering dockless scooters and bikes.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Mayor Catherine Pugh announced Wednesday that the city has entered into agreements with Bird and Lime to each place 1,000 scooters or bikes on the streets, at no cost to the city. Bird launched a pilot fleet of more than 60 dockless, electric scooters in Baltimore earlier this summer.

According to the Department of Transportation, the shuttered bike-share program cost the city a total of $3.2 million. It promised an eventual 500 bicycles at 50 docking stations, but the system never met its expansion goals amid widespread theft and a maintenance backlog.

Bid and Lime will be required to offer discounts to low-income customers.

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

