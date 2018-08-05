Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Boston readies to install first black police commissioner

August 5, 2018 8:46 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BOSTON (AP) — Boston’s black leaders say they hope the city’s first African-American police commissioner will prioritize building a more diverse force and closing unsolved homicides cases in communities of color.

William Gross will be sworn in Monday. The 56-year-old entered the department in 1985 and has served as its second-in-command since 2014.

Activists say they will pressure Gross to address the dearth of diversity in the department and the number of killings that have gone unsolved in black communities.

Larry Ellison, head of the minority officers union, says Gross will also come up unfair demands to address all of the department’s systemic racial issues.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Gross replaces Commissioner William Evans, who is leaving for a job at Boston College.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington