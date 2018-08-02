Listen Live Sports

Cabs in Spain end strike over Uber-like ride-hailing apps

August 2, 2018 4:34 am
 
MADRID (AP) — Spanish taxis have begun Thursday to offer rides after drivers abandoned a six-day long strike against app-based ride-hailing companies like Uber and Cabify that brought cities across the country to standstill.

Cab drivers agreed late on Wednesday to end their protests after the Ministry of Development offered to transfer to regional governments the power to curb the number of licenses operated under the private car ride companies.

The taxi drivers demand no more than one private driver for every 30 public taxi licenses. The ratio has tilted in recent years as the business of Uber and Cabify grew in Spain’s main cities.

Stationary white cabs blocked Madrid’s Paseo de la Castellana and black-and-yellow vehicles Barcelona’s Gran Via for days. Disruptions were specially felt in major airports, train stations and hospitals.

Today in History

