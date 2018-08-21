Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Cambodian reporters charged with spying granted bail

August 21, 2018 9:15 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Two Cambodian journalists who had worked for U.S.-funded Radio Free Asia and are charged with espionage have been released on bail, a day after a pardon freed four land rights activists from prison.

Uon Chhin and Yeang Socheamet, released Tuesday, were arrested last November and charged with undermining national security by supplying information to a foreign state, which is punishable by up to 15 years’ imprisonment.

Their arrests were seen as part of a crackdown on the media and political opponents ahead of last month’s general election.

The election, swept by Prime Minister Hun Sen’s ruling party, was widely considered unfair because the only credible opposition party was dissolved by the courts last year.

        Insight by Compuware: Federal technology experts discuss modernizing IT and living with legacy systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

This week’s releases appear to demonstrate clemency to soften international criticism of the government.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|28 CDM Course and Exam
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

'Old Ironsides' tugged to Fort Independence

Today in History

1917: Women suffragists protest President Wilson