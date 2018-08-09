Listen Live Sports

Candidate ‘frustrated’ by fundraiser after shooting insults

August 9, 2018 1:33 pm
 
LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — A Maine House candidate says she’s “frustrated” by an online fundraising campaign started on her behalf after her former competitor called a Florida high school shooting survivor a “skinhead lesbian” and called another a “bald-faced liar.”

Democrat Eryn Gilchrist tells the Portland Press Herald the fundraiser represents what she doesn’t like about politics, which is “capitalizing on something divisive.”

The Lewiston Democratic City Committee raised more than $180,000 for Gilchrist after she announced she was running against Republican former candidate Leslie Gibson.

Gibson made the remarks following the deadly shootings at Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February. He dropped out of the race in March.

Gilchrist can’t use the money for her campaign because of campaign finance laws.

The Lewiston Democratic Party chair says the money will be used for voter registration.

Information from: Portland Press Herald, http://www.pressherald.com

