The Associated Press
 
CBS: Former Secretary of State Kerry not ruling out 2020 bid

August 31, 2018 3:56 pm
 
CBS News says former Secretary of State John Kerry is not ruling out a 2020 campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination.

The network is reporting that the Democrats’ 2004 nominee for president says in an interview he won’t rule out a second run for the White House.

In an advance excerpt of an interview scheduled to air Sunday on CBS’ “Sunday Morning” and “Face the Nation,” the former Massachusetts senator says, “We are in a moment of crisis for our country,” but talk of the next presidential election is “a total distraction and waste of time.”

In January, an Israeli newspaper reported that Kerry, during a visit to the Middle East, told Palestinian officials he was considering running for president in 2020.

The Associated Press

