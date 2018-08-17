Listen Live Sports

Charges dropped against brother of man killed by police

August 17, 2018 7:34 am
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Prosecutors have dropped criminal charges against the brother of a man fatally shot by Chicago police during a confrontation with an off-duty firefighter.

Michael Beal, of Indianapolis, had faced felony charges, including aggravated battery of a police officer. The Chicago Tribune reports Cook County prosecutors dropped all charges against the 30-year-old Beal during a hearing Thursday before Judge Carol M. Howard.

The charges followed a road rage incident between Joshua Beal and other motorists that turned violent and resulted in him being fatally shot by police .

Prosecutors alleged Michael Beal tackled an off-duty officer, put him in a headlock and threatened to kill him after his brother was shot.

Defense attorney Sara Garber says she hadn’t expected a dismissal, but is glad it happened.

The state’s attorney’s office hasn’t commented.

Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com

