Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Charlottesville rally organizer drops lawsuit against city

August 3, 2018 9:31 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The primary organizer of a deadly white nationalist rally is no longer suing Charlottesville, Virginia, over the city’s refusal to grant him a permit for another event.

Thursday’s court filing doesn’t explain why Jason Kessler agreed to his suit’s dismissal. He and the city of Charlottesville are each bearing their own attorney fees.

Kessler had already withdrawn his request for a court order allowing him to stage a rally on the anniversary of the event where hundreds of white supremacists and counter protesters clashed and then a car plowed into a crowd, killing a 32-year-old woman.

Kessler is planning a similar event in Washington on Aug. 12, across from the White House. He didn’t immediately respond to a text message seeking comment.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington