Chile court orders seizure of $1.6 million from Pinochet

August 24, 2018 6:14 pm
 
SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Chile’s Supreme Court has ordered the seizure of $1.6 million from the assets of the late dictator Gen. Augusto Pinochet.

The top court also sentenced three former military officers for embezzlement of public funds in a case involving Pinochet? The decision was announced Friday.

Pinochet’s loyalists often overlooked his bloody human rights record and praised him for a supposedly austere, corruption-free government.

But he lost many of his closest allies after allegations of hidden wealth were revealed in 2004 by a U.S Senate committee investigating money laundering by the Riggs Bank of Washington.

Other accounts were later discovered in Europe and the Caribbean.

Pinochet died under house arrest in 2006, without ever being tried on charges of human rights violations and illegal enrichment.

