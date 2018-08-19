Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Confederate statute marred year after sister memorial moved

August 19, 2018 3:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SALISBURY, N.C. (AP) — One of North Carolina’s most expensive Confederate memorials is under watch after vandals splattered it with what appeared to be white paint.

Media organizations report that police responded early Saturday to the 23-foot (7-meter) statue stationed on a downtown Salisbury street. Volunteers removed the paint splotches within hours.

Police Chief Jerry Stokes says authorities could pursue vandalism or property damage charges. Salisbury is 40 miles (65 kilometers) northeast of Charlotte.

The 109-year-old statue shows a winged woman holding a fallen soldier and his broken gun. The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill library says the bronze statue and granite base cost more than $11,000 in 1909.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

The same sculptor made a similar Confederate memorial for Baltimore. It was removed after last year’s deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

'Old Ironsides' tugged to Fort Independence