The Associated Press
 
Congressional candidate’s fraud trial ends with hung jury

August 2, 2018 4:55 pm
 
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A judge in Virginia has declared a mistrial for a congressional candidate who was accused of defrauding the federal government.

Media outlets reported Thursday that a jury could not reach a unanimous verdict on whether to convict or acquit Shaun Brown. One juror was a holdout and voted to acquit.

A new trial is set for October.

Brown was indicted on felony charges related to a summer meal program for kids that was funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Prosecutors alleged that her nonprofit drastically exaggerated the number of meals that were served in 2012.

Brown is running as an independent in the race to represent Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District, which spans Virginia’s coast. She was the Democratic nominee in 2016 and lost to Republican Scott Taylor.

