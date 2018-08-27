Listen Live Sports

Court upholds ex-Alabama House speaker’s ethics convictions

August 27, 2018 7:16 pm
 
< a min read
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An appellate court has upheld most of the convictions against former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard for ethics violations, including using his public office to drum up clients and investments for his businesses.

The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals affirmed 11 of the 12 counts against Hubbard on Monday.

Hubbard was for years one of the state’s most influential Republicans, but his political career came to an end with his 2016 conviction.

The court ruled there was sufficient evidence to convict Hubbard on most counts, including that he improperly asked lobbyists and company executives for work and investments in his printing business.

The court reversed one count that Hubbard had a conflict of interest when he voted on a budget bill.

A judge sentenced Hubbard to four years in prison, but he is free on bond as he appeals.

