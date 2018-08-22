Listen Live Sports

Dozens demand that Florida tax collector resign over post

August 22, 2018 6:54 pm
 
LAKE MARY, Fla. (AP) — Dozens of people have been protesting outside a local tax collector’s office in Florida, demanding that he resign for posting on Facebook what many perceive was an anti-Muslim comment.

The protesters outside Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg’s office on Wednesday chanted “Greenberg has got to go.”

Greenberg has been under fire since last weekend when he posted on his personal Facebook page, “Very simple question…Name just ONE society in the developed world that has benefited in ANY WAY from the introduction of more Muslims. Just one. Asking for a friend.”

The post was criticized by several Democratic candidates and Muslim leaders.

Greenberg has said he was asking the question on behalf of radio host Neil Boortz, who had posted a similar question.

Seminole County is a suburb of Orlando.

