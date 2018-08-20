Listen Live Sports

Driver in British Parliament crash appears in court

August 20, 2018 6:10 am
 
LONDON (AP) — A driver whose car collided with several people before crashing outside Britain’s Parliament has appeared in court on charges of attempted murder.

The Metropolitan Police force says 29-year-old Salih Khater faces two charges — attempting to kill police officers, and attempting to kill members of the public. He appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

During a six-minute hearing, he confirmed his name, date of birth and address. Khater, who is originally from Sudan, also confirmed he was British. He made no application for bail and was remanded in custody.

Three people were injured when Khater allegedly hit a group of cyclists before colliding with security outside Parliament last week.

The crash came less than 18 months after an attacker plowed a car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge.

