The Associated Press
 
Duterte faces new ‘crimes against humanity’ complaint

August 28, 2018 8:12 am
 
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Relatives of several people slain in the Philippine president’s anti-drug campaign have asked the International Criminal Court to prosecute him for alleged crimes against humanity, in the second such request for a ruling on thousands of deaths that have occurred during the crackdown.

Lawyer Edre Olalia says a complaint against President Rodrigo Duterte was sent to an ICC prosecutor by email Tuesday that accuses him of ordering, inciting or tolerating the drug killings from the start of his presidency in mid-2016 to this month.

Olalia says a similar complaint against Duterte filed by a Filipino lawyer before the ICC last year focuses on killings during an earlier crackdown by Duterte when he was a mayor.

Duterte denies condoning extrajudicial killings and has moved to withdraw the Philippines from the ICC.

