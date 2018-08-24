Listen Live Sports

Email asked Arizona employees to vote for education official

August 24, 2018
 
PHOENIX (AP) — The state superintendent of public instruction says an “overzealous employee” sent an internal email to all Arizona Department of Education employees that included a plea to vote for her, their current boss.

The Arizona Republic reports the email sent Thursday raises questions of whether State Superintendent of Public Instruction Diane Douglas’s re-election campaign violated state laws that prohibit the use of public resources to influence the outcome of an election.

She says in an email to Department of Education staff that she and her leadership staff had nothing to do with the email, nor was it approved before it was sent.

Douglas says she ordered the email to be removed about one hour after it was released.

Douglas says the employee who sent it will be terminated.

Information from: The Arizona Republic, http://www.azcentral.com

