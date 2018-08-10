Listen Live Sports

Ethics panel warns lawmakers against product endorsements

August 10, 2018 5:06 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Ethics Committee is warning members of Congress not to advertise or endorse products in which they have a financial interest. It says “under no circumstances” should a lawmaker be “personally selling or endorsing” such products.

The guidance comes at the end of an investigation into Rep. Markwayne Mullin, a Republican from Oklahoma. He was the face of Mullin Plumbing in TV commercials and on a home-repair radio show and sought guidance from the committee after his 2012 election.

The committee had encouraged Mullin to transfer part of the plumbing company to his wife, to avoid a conflict on government contracts, adding he could continue the promotions if he doesn’t reference Congress. On Friday it cleared him of wrongdoing, pending back payment of $40,000 he received after the transfer.

