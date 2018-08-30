Listen Live Sports

Ex-Bosnian Serb official sentenced for war crimes

August 30, 2018 6:33 am
 
< a min read
SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — A court in Bosnia has sentenced a former high-ranking Bosnian Serb official to eleven years in prison for war crimes during the 1992-95 war, including imprisonment, torture and murder of non-Serb civilians.

The Court of Bosnia-Herzegovina ruled Thursday that Jovan Tintor participated in a in a systematic attack on Muslim and Croat population of Vogosca, in the outskirts of Sarajevo, in 1992.

Tintor headed Vogosca during the war when Bosnian Serbs took control over parts of Bosnia, expelling Muslims and Croats. More than 100,000 people died in the conflict.

He was a close associate of former Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic, who was convicted of genocide by a U.N. war crimes court in The Hague, Netherlands.

Tintor has denied the charges. He was arrested in 2016.

