Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Ex-Pilot Flying J president gets sentencing delay

August 14, 2018 3:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The former president of the nation’s largest fuel retailer has been given a delay in sentencing for his conviction in a scheme to defraud trucking companies.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports an August sentencing hearing for former Pilot Flying J President Mark Hazelwood was rescheduled for Sept. 26, allowing lawyers to examine audit reports used to determine fraud by each defendant in the scheme. The amount stolen by a person factors into penalty ranges.

Hazelwood had fired his defense team and requested the delay. A judge wrote the court wouldn’t have permitted the change if it knew his present counsel wouldn’t be prepared for August sentencing.

Pilot Flying J is controlled by the family of Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam. The Haslams haven’t been charged with wrongdoing.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington