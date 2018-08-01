Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Ex-Pilot Flying J president seeks sentencing delay

August 1, 2018 9:34 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The former president of the nation’s largest fuel retailer convicted of defrauding customers of more than $23 million is seeking to delay his sentencing, citing faulty math.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reported Wednesday that Mark Hazelwood is set to be sentenced Aug. 22 for his part in a five-year fraud scheme that shorted trucking companies.

Hazelwood’s new defense team argues that they need three months to challenge external audits tallying fraud by Hazelwood and other employees. They say the company paid trucking customers that claimed fraud regardless of whether the claim could be proved, thereby inflating the fraud attributed to Hazelwood.

Hazelwood fired his defense team earlier this year, blaming the lead attorney for his conviction. Case Judge Curtis L. Collier has repeatedly said he wouldn’t delay sentencing.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

___

Information from: Knoxville News Sentinel, http://www.knoxnews.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington