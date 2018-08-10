Listen Live Sports

Ex.-Sen. D’Amato’s estranged wife faces harassment charge

August 10, 2018 1:51 pm
 
HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — The estranged wife of former U.S. Sen. Alfonse D’Amato has pleaded not guilty to violating a court order telling her to stay away from her suburban New York neighbors.

Newsday reports Katuria D’Amato was told to stay away from a couple who live next to her Lido Beach home after a late June encounter that led to her arrest. Police say D’Amato cursed at a neighbor and bumped his chest.

Her attorney, Thomas Liotti, tells The Associated Press she was arraigned Friday on a harassment charge in Nassau County following a new encounter with the neighbors. Liotti says she was released without bail.

D’Amato has blamed her estranged husband for her legal problems, saying he’s out to embarrass her.

Alfonse D’Amato’s attorney has said he had nothing to do with the neighborhood dispute.

