Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Facebook, Twitter execs to appear before Congress

August 29, 2018 6:05 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top executives at Facebook and Twitter are set to appear before Congress next week as lawmakers continue probing efforts by Russia and other countries to influence social media platforms and meddle in U.S. elections.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook’s chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg are scheduled to testify Wednesday before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Larry Page, CEO of Google’s parent company Alphabet, also has been invited to the hearing. Lawmakers so far have rejected Google’s offer to send a lower-level executive, and the search giant has not committed to sending Page to testify.

The committee is investigating Russia’s interference in the 2016 election and connections to President Donald Trump’s campaign.

        Insight by the Thundercat and NetApp: Explore the State Department’s IT modernization challenges and strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Dorsey is set to testify later Wednesday before the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Media News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|5 ISS World America
9|6 Total Exposure Health 2018
9|10 SANS Baltimore Fall 2018
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Delaware air guardsmen return home from Asia

Today in History

1813: U.S. first nicknamed 'Uncle Sam'