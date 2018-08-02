Listen Live Sports

FBI: Van thought stolen by man who threatened Trump found

August 2, 2018 6:12 pm
 
NITRO, W.Va. (AP) — Police in West Virginia have recovered a stolen vehicle believed to have been abandoned by a man wanted for allegedly threatening President Donald Trump, a police chief and a district attorney.

The FBI’s Pittsburgh office said on Twitter that the vehicle was found near Nitro, West Virginia. Nitro Police Chief Bobby Eggleton said in a telephone interview it was discovered on Tuesday and later impounded.

The U.S. Marshals Service says a 2008 Dodge Grand Caravan was stolen Sunday in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania.

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of 26-year-old Shawn Christy of McAdoo, Pennsylvania. He faces federal charges for allegedly posting the threats last month on Facebook.

The FBI says Christy is believed to have numerous stolen handguns.

