Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Fed Chair Powell’s take on economy is awaited as risks loom

August 22, 2018 12:08 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — Is financial turmoil in Turkey and other emerging economies at risk of spreading? Will America’s trade war with China derail the U.S. economy? Does the Federal Reserve have the means to fight the next recession?

And: Is Chairman Jerome Powell troubled by President Donald Trump’s public denunciation of the Fed’s interest rate hikes?

When Powell gives the keynote address Friday at a conference of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, the world will be seeking any clues to his stance on those questions — and how any of it might affect the Fed’s rate policy.

If Powell sounds confident the economy won’t be unduly hurt by the Trump administration’s tariffs on imports or by a currency crisis in developing markets, investors may conclude that the Fed will keep raising rates.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|28 CDM Course and Exam
8|30 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

F-16C Fighting Falcon prepares to refuel in midair

Today in History

1945: Truman orders seizure of US oil refineries