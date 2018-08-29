Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Feds let work proceed on part of Mountain Valley Pipeline

August 29, 2018 3:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Federal regulators have allowed construction to resume along a portion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline’s route through West Virginia and southwest Virginia.

The Roanoke Times reports the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission cited an analysis by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management which said the pipeline’s approved 303-mile (487-kilometer) route through the Jefferson National Forest is the best alternative.

Authorization comes less than a month after FERC issued a stop-work order for the project.

The only exceptions are a 3.5-mile (5.6-kilometer) stretch of the pipeline through the national forest, for which Mountain Valley still must obtain a permit, and a segment in Braxton County, West Virginia.

        Insight by Compuware: Federal technology experts discuss modernizing IT and living with legacy systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Mountain Valley would run south through the center of West Virginia and connect in southern Virginia to the more than 10,000-mile (16,000-kilometer) Transco pipeline system.

___

Information from: The Roanoke Times, http://www.roanoke.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|5 ISS World America
9|5 Incident Response '18
9|6 Total Exposure Health 2018
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Hawaii defense personnel honor National Suicide Awareness Month

Today in History

1901: President William McKinley is shot