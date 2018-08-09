Listen Live Sports

Florida Democrats fail in bid to repeal ‘stand your ground’

August 9, 2018 6:51 pm
 
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Democratic lawmakers have failed to force the Republican-controlled Legislature to repeal the state’s contentious “stand your ground law.”

Democrats asked Secretary of State Ken Detzner to poll legislators on whether they would support holding a special session to amend or repeal the law. The law allows people to use deadly force without retreating if they believe they are in imminent danger of death or great bodily harm.

The move required three-fifths of House and Senate members to vote yes.

The vote isn’t officially over, but results released Thursday showed Democrats falling short in the Florida House. Forty-nine House members have voted against the special session request, while 39 voted yes. The Senate currently is tied 14-14.

A recent fatal shooting in Clearwater has spurred new debate over the law.

