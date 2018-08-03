Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Florida Democrats push for repeal of ‘stand your ground’ law

August 3, 2018 5:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Democratic legislators are using an obscure state law to try to force the Republican-controlled Legislature to repeal the state’s contentious “stand your ground law.”

Democrats asked Secretary of State Ken Detzner to officially poll legislators on whether they would support holding a special session to amend or repeal the law. The law allows people to use deadly force without retreating if they believe they are in imminent danger of death or great bodily harm.

A Florida sheriff recently cited the law as the reason he did not charge a white man who shot an unarmed black man during a parking lot dispute.

A yes vote by three-fifths of the Legislature would result in a special session. But Republicans rejected a similar request in 2013.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington