Fort Campbell soldier dies during weapons training

August 4, 2018 3:21 pm
 
FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) — Officials at Fort Campbell say a 19-year-old soldier from Georgia died during weapons training at the Army post.

The post along the Kentucky-Tennessee border says Pvt. 2nd Class Jeremy J. Wells suffered the fatal injuries during training at a small-arms range on Wednesday. He was taken to Blanchfield Army Community Hospital at Fort Campbell, where he died.

Officials say no other soldiers were injured.

Wells, of Adairsville, Georgia, was an aircraft electrician in the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade. He joined the Army in 2017 and completed training in South Carolina and Virginia before arriving at Fort Campbell in 2018.

Lt. Col. Cayton Johnson says the brigade lost “an incredible member” of its group and says “thoughts and prayers” are with Wells’ family.

The incident is under investigation.

