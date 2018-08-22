Listen Live Sports

French president pushes for new changes as criticism grows

August 22, 2018 2:10 am
 
PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is back from summer vacation and he plans to launch a new push for economic changes as he faces growing criticism at home.

The 40-year-old leader holds a Cabinet meeting Wednesday at the Elysee presidential palace.

Macron hopes his break will help give his policies new impetus after a nightmare political scenario in July. His government survived two no-confidence votes last month following a scandal over a top Macron security aide, Alexandre Benalla, identified in a video as acting violently toward a protester while wearing police equipment.

The scandal has raised questions about his team’s working methods and actions.

The latest public opinion polls at the end of July have seen Macron’s popularity rate at its lowest level since he was elected in May 2017.

