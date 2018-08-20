Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

German minister declares nation’s bridges safe and reliable

August 20, 2018 11:27 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s transport minister says the country has reliable procedures for checking bridges “that I trust and citizens can trust too.”

Andreas Scheuer told the weekly Bild am Sonntag that while the recent deadly bridge collapse in the Italian port of Genoa was grounds for reflection “I am not worried when I use a highway in Europe.”

The transport ministry said Monday that federal authorities have earmarked 1.37 billion euros ($1.57 billion) for bridge maintenance this year, rising to 1.63 billion euros in 2022. A further 4.1 billion euros has been set aside to modernize German bridges through 2022.

Federal authorities are responsible for about 40,000 bridges in Germany.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Scheuer said Germany is second only to Switzerland in monitoring its bridges. It has visual checks every six months and bigger tests every three and six years.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|28 CDM Course and Exam
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

'Old Ironsides' tugged to Fort Independence

Today in History

1917: Women suffragists protest President Wilson