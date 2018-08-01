GOP congressman’s campaign helps independent get on ballot

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Campaign staff for a Republican congressman in Virginia had collected signatures to ensure that an independent candidate made it on to November’s ballot.

After sifting through campaign filings, WHRO-FM first reported Wednesday that Rep. Scott Taylor’s staff collected more than half the signatures needed for Shaun Brown to run in Virginia’s 2nd District.

Taylor is in a competitive race with Democratic candidate Elaine Luria. The traditionally Republican district spans Virginia’s coast and includes its largest city, Virginia Beach.

Brown was the Democratic candidate in 2016. She had planned to run again as a Democrat but national Democrats backed Luria.

Brown is currently on trial on federal fraud charges. They allege that she overstated the number of meals her nonprofit distributed for a summer program.

