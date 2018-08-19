Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Gov puts new limits on Alabama sheriffs for jail food funds

August 19, 2018 7:29 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says the state comptroller has updated an agreement with county sheriffs to end a practice that let some of them pocket state money left over from inmate food programs.

Al.com reports the affidavit that county sheriffs must sign effective Sept. 1 contains new language clarifying the use of jail food funds. It states they must agree funds will only be spent on “preparing food, serving food and other service incident to the feeding of prisoners.” The old version didn’t specify use of funds.

State Auditor Jim Ziegler says the move could cause issues. Critics argue only the Legislature can change how such funds are spent.

Ivey last month told State Comptroller Kathleen Baxter to stop paying the food service allowance directly into sheriffs’ personal bank accounts.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

___

Information from: The Birmingham News, http://www.al.com/birminghamnews

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

'Old Ironsides' tugged to Fort Independence