Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
Greek anarchists protest US embassy move to Jerusalem

August 28, 2018 5:02 am
 
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A Greek anarchist group has staged a protest at Foreign Ministry building in central Athens to oppose Greek-Israeli energy and military cooperation as well as the decision by the United States to move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

In the videotaped protest posted online, two members of the Greek anarchist group Rubicon climbed into the ministry compound and left a bag near the entrance. The group said it contained a Palestinian flag and photographs of Palestinian protesters shot dead by Israeli forces during demonstrations that coincided with the U.S. Embassy move in May.

No arrests were reported.

Greece has improved ties with Israel in recent years, and the two countries hold regular military exercises in the region, often joined by U.S. forces.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

